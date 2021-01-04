Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $42.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

