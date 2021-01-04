Ink Reaches Market Cap of $415,678.16 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $415,678.16 and approximately $96,885.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

