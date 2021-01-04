Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.87

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.87 and last traded at C$27.82, with a volume of 20001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s payout ratio is -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

