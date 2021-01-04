Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.