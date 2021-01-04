Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.
Shares of IBP stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $121.67.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,354,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,118 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
