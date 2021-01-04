International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 180,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.