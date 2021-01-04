International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Goodbody raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

