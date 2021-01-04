International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.01.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

