International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
Read More: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.