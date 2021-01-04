International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.