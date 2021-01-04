Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.74

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $24.50. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 742,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

