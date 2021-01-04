Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.62

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $315.62 and last traded at $315.44, with a volume of 43113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

