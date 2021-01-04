Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.50

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 88804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $299,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.