IONChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,615.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $363,945.00 and $6,615.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

