Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.