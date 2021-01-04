iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 213,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

