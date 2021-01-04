iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.41

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,075,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,479,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 53,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

