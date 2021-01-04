iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.76

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.76 and last traded at $211.89, with a volume of 15339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average of $190.34.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,400,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.