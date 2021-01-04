Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.07. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 6 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

