Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.07. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 6 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

