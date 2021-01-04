Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post $11.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.42 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $39.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.68 million to $40.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.47 million, with estimates ranging from $49.09 million to $54.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

