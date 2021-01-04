JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JDSPY traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $10.83. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.