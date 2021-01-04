Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce $38.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.63 million and the highest is $85.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.38 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,986. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $269.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.