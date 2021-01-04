JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of JOYY worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $79.98 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

