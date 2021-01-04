JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €100.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

EPA:SAF opened at €115.95 ($136.41) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.19. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

