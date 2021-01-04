JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

Get MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €93.82 ($110.38) on Monday. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.