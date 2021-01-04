JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 724 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rafael were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rafael by 219.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rafael by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rafael by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rafael during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Rafael stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

