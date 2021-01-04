JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of The Community Financial worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 1,639.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Community Financial by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.74. The Community Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.