JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106,000 Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of C&F Financial worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $135.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

