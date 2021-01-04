JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of DermTech worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMTK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 1,587.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of DMTK opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

