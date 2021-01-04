JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 162 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Investors Title by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Investors Title by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $153.00 on Monday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $194.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $15.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

