JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Shares in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Surgalign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $4,342,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.89. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

