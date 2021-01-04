JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,422 Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $12.11 on Monday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $295.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

