JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $109,000 Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

USAS stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Americas Silver Corp has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.