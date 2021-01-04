JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $488.43

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.43 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 48878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £773.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

