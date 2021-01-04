JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 267,800.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29,454.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

JPHY opened at $51.90 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

