JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00126514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00225194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00536447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00284103 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050309 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.