KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $392,571.34 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 73.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. KARMA has a market cap of $392,571.34 and $81.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 82.4% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00125537 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

