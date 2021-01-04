KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $39.60 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

