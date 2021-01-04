KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.
Shares of NYSE KB opened at $39.60 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,111,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 184,533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
