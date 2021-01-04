KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.53.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

