Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.67

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.67 and last traded at $131.38, with a volume of 10027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

