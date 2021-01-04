Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

