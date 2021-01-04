Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

