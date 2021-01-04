Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0146

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 35% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,537.10 and approximately $220.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00280796 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004293 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 189.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

