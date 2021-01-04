Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.