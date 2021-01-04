Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

