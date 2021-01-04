Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $62.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.23 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $48.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $183.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.34 million, with estimates ranging from $239.67 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,379,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT traded down $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.33. 8,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,243. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

