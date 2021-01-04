K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.70 ($7.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

SDF opened at €7.79 ($9.16) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.46 and a 200-day moving average of €6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.