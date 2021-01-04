Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.13 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $17.13 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

