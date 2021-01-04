Lake Street Capital Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $13.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 295.14% from the company’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.29. 3,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,593. The firm has a market cap of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

