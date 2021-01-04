Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LNDC stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.
LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.
