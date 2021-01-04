Landec (LNDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNDC stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

