LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.28 ($153.27).

Shares of LEG opened at €127.06 ($149.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.70. LEG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

