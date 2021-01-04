LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,259.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $997.49 or 0.03191036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00494628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.10 or 0.01302338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00433852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00189052 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

